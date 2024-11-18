Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) Shares Acquired by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEP. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $296,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,083 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 30,055 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Icahn Enterprises Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of IEP opened at $12.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.27. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $22.59.

Icahn Enterprises Cuts Dividend

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -366.97%.

(Free Report)

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. The Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. This segment provides investment advisory and other related services.

