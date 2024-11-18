Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its position in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,734 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Annexon were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANNX. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Annexon by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 8,703,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,402,000 after acquiring an additional 641,549 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Annexon by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,989,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,346,000 after acquiring an additional 832,617 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Annexon by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,747,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,329 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Annexon during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,647,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Annexon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,061,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ANNX shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Annexon in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Annexon news, EVP Ted Yednock sold 5,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total value of $40,073.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,365 shares in the company, valued at $528,814.65. This represents a 7.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 20,908 shares of company stock worth $135,768 in the last 90 days. 12.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Annexon Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANNX opened at $6.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.23. Annexon, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $8.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.92.

About Annexon

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

