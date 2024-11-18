Aigen Investment Management LP Decreases Position in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)

Aigen Investment Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,358 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in UWM were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in UWM by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,712,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,870,000 after acquiring an additional 199,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in UWM by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 908,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,294,000 after acquiring an additional 37,190 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in UWM by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 342,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 67,383 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in UWM by 203.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 258,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 173,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in UWM by 1,743.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 239,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 226,819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at UWM

In other UWM news, CEO Ishbia Mat sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total transaction of $45,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,547.20. The trade was a 96.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 94.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UWM Price Performance

UWM Dividend Announcement

Shares of UWM stock opened at $5.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. UWM Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $9.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of -25.35 and a beta of 1.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is presently -173.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UWMC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on UWM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on UWM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on UWM from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on UWM from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on UWM in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.53.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

