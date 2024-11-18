Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $63,000 in Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taboola.com by 181.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,888,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,489,000 after buying an additional 1,216,902 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taboola.com by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,339,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,610,000 after buying an additional 327,518 shares during the period. Yarra Square Partners LP boosted its holdings in Taboola.com by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 1,113,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after buying an additional 64,373 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its holdings in Taboola.com by 238.1% in the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 884,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 622,614 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Taboola.com by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 814,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 84,382 shares during the period. 42.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on TBLA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Monday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.31.

In related news, Director Lynda M. Clarizio sold 29,606 shares of Taboola.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total value of $106,877.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 176,158 shares in the company, valued at $635,930.38. This trade represents a 14.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TBLA opened at $3.14 on Monday. Taboola.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $916.88 million, a P/E ratio of -31.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day moving average of $3.51.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Taboola.com had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $433.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Taboola.com Ltd. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

