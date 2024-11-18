13,508 Shares in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in AMC Networks by 3.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in AMC Networks by 23.8% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in AMC Networks by 6.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in AMC Networks by 119.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP boosted its holdings in AMC Networks by 24.2% during the third quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 14,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on AMCX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

AMC Networks Stock Down 2.8 %

AMCX stock opened at $9.25 on Monday. AMC Networks Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.08 and a 12-month high of $20.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $408.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.72.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.29. AMC Networks had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $599.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMC Networks Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMC Networks Profile

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

