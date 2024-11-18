Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $138,000 Investment in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,516 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 16.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 846,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,799,000 after buying an additional 119,184 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 169.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 432,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 271,824 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,486,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 435.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 107,630 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 87,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Stock Up 0.1 %

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock opened at $7.90 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.99. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $11.58. The stock has a market cap of $316.40 million, a P/E ratio of 37.62 and a beta of 1.80.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Dividend Announcement

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC ( NYSE:TPVG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $26.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is presently 571.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $8.00 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.65.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

