Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $132,000 in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in OLO by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,739,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,940,000 after buying an additional 319,544 shares in the last quarter. Rockport Wealth LLC bought a new position in OLO during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in OLO by 73.5% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 87,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 37,063 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in OLO by 10.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in OLO by 3.2% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 876,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after buying an additional 26,919 shares in the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OLO opened at $6.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.19 and a beta of 1.26. Olo Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $7.13.

In other news, COO Joanna G. Lambert sold 67,403 shares of OLO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $330,274.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 591,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,065.40. The trade was a 10.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Sherri Manning sold 9,356 shares of OLO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $45,844.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,228.60. This trade represents a 5.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,148 shares of company stock valued at $554,425. 39.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on OLO. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of OLO in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on OLO from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company’s platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands’ on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants’ direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

