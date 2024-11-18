Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $79,000 in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in agilon health during the third quarter worth approximately $513,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in agilon health during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in agilon health during the third quarter worth approximately $414,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in agilon health during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in agilon health during the second quarter worth approximately $1,849,000.

Insider Transactions at agilon health

In related news, CEO Steven Sell purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $67,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,590 shares in the company, valued at $227,102.40. The trade was a 42.03 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on agilon health from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America lowered agilon health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of agilon health in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on agilon health from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of agilon health in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, agilon health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.38.

agilon health Stock Down 7.6 %

AGL opened at $1.58 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $650.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.60. agilon health, inc. has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $13.76.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.19). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 47.84% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that agilon health, inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

Featured Articles

