Aigen Investment Management LP Cuts Holdings in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,911 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 4.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,340,076 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $23,827,000 after purchasing an additional 203,200 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the first quarter valued at about $609,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 59.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,494,969 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,207,000 after purchasing an additional 560,103 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the third quarter valued at about $152,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on CFFN shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Capitol Federal Financial from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Capitol Federal Financial from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock opened at $6.84 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.15 and a 200-day moving average of $5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $907.94 million, a PE ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.47. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $7.20.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $101.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.40 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 9.95%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capitol Federal Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.25%.

Capitol Federal Financial Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

