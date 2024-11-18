Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Acquired by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gartner by 223.3% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner during the third quarter worth $44,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in Gartner by 23.8% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Gartner by 46.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Gartner news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.00, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,788. This represents a 10.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.62, for a total value of $214,243.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,411.58. This represents a 18.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,172 shares of company stock worth $38,023,255 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gartner stock opened at $522.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.56, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $518.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $478.34. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $411.15 and a 52 week high of $559.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 118.27% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gartner from $490.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Gartner from $565.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Gartner from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Gartner from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $539.25.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

