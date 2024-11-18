Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 91 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nepc LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at about $146,523,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 45,265.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 620,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,285,000 after purchasing an additional 619,229 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at about $63,399,000. Madrone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 34.7% during the first quarter. Madrone Advisors LLC now owns 2,074,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,244,000 after purchasing an additional 534,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 246.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 745,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,929,000 after purchasing an additional 530,360 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

VT opened at $118.52 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.81 and its 200 day moving average is $115.06. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.55 and a fifty-two week high of $121.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

