Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,438 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EVBN. PL Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Evans Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 611,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,840,000 after acquiring an additional 6,680 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Evans Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Evans Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $500,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Evans Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Evans Bancorp by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 298,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,394,000 after acquiring an additional 107,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Evans Bancorp Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Evans Bancorp stock opened at $43.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.91. Evans Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.07 and a 52-week high of $45.43.

Evans Bancorp Announces Dividend

Evans Bancorp ( NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $31.69 million during the quarter. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 10.27%.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. Evans Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EVBN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Evans Bancorp from $42.32 to $45.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

