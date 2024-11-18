Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Invests $210,000 in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 17.1% during the third quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 683,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,478,000 after acquiring an additional 99,904 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Centene by 35.8% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 7,385 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Centene by 189.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 24,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 15,819 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Centene by 7.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 118,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,307,000 after buying an additional 8,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in Centene by 15.4% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,435,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,063,000 after buying an additional 191,768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Price Performance

Shares of CNC opened at $57.46 on Monday. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.25 and a fifty-two week high of $81.42. The company has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Centene from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Centene from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Centene from $83.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNC

Insider Transactions at Centene

In other news, CEO Sarah London acquired 4,117 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.80 per share, for a total transaction of $250,313.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 667,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,567,523.20. This trade represents a 0.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher acquired 17,200 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.14 per share, with a total value of $1,000,008.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 486,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,305,284.58. This trade represents a 3.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Centene Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.