472 Shares in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Acquired by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 334,241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $135,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 2,073.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 281,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $114,125,000 after purchasing an additional 268,685 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 234,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $94,886,000 after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 191,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $77,694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $71,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Carlisle Companies Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of CSL stock opened at $445.34 on Monday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $269.58 and a 1-year high of $481.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $442.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $422.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.91.
Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.15%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Carlisle Companies from $506.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $472.00.
About Carlisle Companies
Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.
