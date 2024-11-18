472 Shares in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Acquired by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 334,241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $135,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 2,073.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 281,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $114,125,000 after purchasing an additional 268,685 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 234,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $94,886,000 after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 191,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $77,694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $71,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of CSL stock opened at $445.34 on Monday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $269.58 and a 1-year high of $481.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $442.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $422.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.91.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.04). Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 33.29% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Carlisle Companies from $506.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $472.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Carlisle Companies

About Carlisle Companies

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.