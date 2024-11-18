Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 56.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,427,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,833 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 477,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,731,000 after purchasing an additional 21,030 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 471,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,637,000 after purchasing an additional 9,292 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 444,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after purchasing an additional 16,539 shares during the period. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 407,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after buying an additional 62,560 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Long Muni ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MLN stock opened at $17.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.07 and a 200-day moving average of $18.00.

About VanEck Long Muni ETF

The VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of at least 17 years. MLN was launched on Jan 2, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

