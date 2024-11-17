Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 609,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,523 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.26% of Zillow Group worth $38,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of Z. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 98.0% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 48,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 24,247 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $474,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 85,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 20,729 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter worth $1,370,000. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:Z opened at $73.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.61 and its 200-day moving average is $53.12. The firm has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.14 and a beta of 1.95. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.63 and a 12 month high of $76.69.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $188,763.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,099.52. This trade represents a 13.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $89,663.76. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 31,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,348,051.22. The trade was a 3.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,069 shares of company stock valued at $9,569,415. Insiders own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

Z has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zillow Group from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Craig Hallum raised Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.33.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

