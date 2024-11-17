Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 52,746.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 528,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,890,000 after acquiring an additional 527,460 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 696.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 352,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,891,000 after purchasing an additional 308,493 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3,325.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 220,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,229,000 after purchasing an additional 213,731 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 562,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,179,000 after purchasing an additional 177,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 4,193.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 128,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,601,000 after purchasing an additional 125,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on IDXX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $630.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $570.00 to $481.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $435.00 price target (down previously from $520.00) on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $552.38.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $420.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $468.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $482.80. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $404.74 and a 12 month high of $583.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.11. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 22.53%. The firm had revenue of $975.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.