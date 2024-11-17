SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFI. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 152,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 148,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,914,000 after buying an additional 13,988 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 148,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,790,000 after buying an additional 7,841 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 96,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 52,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TFI stock opened at $46.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.33 and a 200 day moving average of $46.12. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.81 and a 1 year high of $47.17.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

