Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $225,000 Position in Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Grindr in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Grindr during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Grindr by 16.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Grindr by 9,055.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 12,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Grindr in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,000. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grindr alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GRND. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Grindr from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Grindr from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Zachary Katz sold 3,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $43,729.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 586,722 shares in the company, valued at $8,390,124.60. This represents a 0.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vandana Mehta-Krantz sold 60,776 shares of Grindr stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $868,489.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 722,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,319,180.54. This trade represents a 7.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 296,549 shares of company stock valued at $4,195,896. Corporate insiders own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Grindr Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of GRND opened at $14.15 on Friday. Grindr Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $15.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.43 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.86 and a 200 day moving average of $11.59.

Grindr Profile

(Free Report)

Grindr Inc operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grindr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.