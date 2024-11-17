MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director Susan Ocampo Sells 105,782 Shares

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) Director Susan Ocampo sold 105,782 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $13,082,059.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,914,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,385,369.36. The trade was a 1.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Susan Ocampo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 13th, Susan Ocampo sold 25,351 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $3,296,897.55.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Susan Ocampo sold 70,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total value of $7,438,200.00.

On Friday, August 23rd, Susan Ocampo sold 51,010 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.02, for a total value of $5,459,090.20.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Susan Ocampo sold 93,728 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total value of $9,965,160.96.

NASDAQ MTSI opened at $123.00 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.25 and a twelve month high of $140.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 8.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 119.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.58.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 153.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.91.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

