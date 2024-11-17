Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Invests $290,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,808 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $5,763,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 56.4% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 37,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 13,397 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VTIP opened at $48.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.59. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $47.37 and a 1 year high of $49.41.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

