JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Lifted by Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 4.4% of Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 149,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,612,000 after buying an additional 15,447 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.3% during the third quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 13,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 4,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crystal Rock Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 28,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,019,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on JPM. Oppenheimer increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock opened at $245.31 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $150.09 and a 1 year high of $248.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $219.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

