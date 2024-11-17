Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.23% of Burlington Stores worth $38,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 1.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,394,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,986,000 after purchasing an additional 111,526 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 0.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,684,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,066,000 after purchasing an additional 12,238 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 9.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 772,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,282,000 after acquiring an additional 64,410 shares in the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 34.6% in the second quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 730,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,242,000 after acquiring an additional 187,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 2.2% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 663,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,246,000 after acquiring an additional 14,080 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Stock Down 0.2 %

BURL stock opened at $268.94 on Friday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.57 and a fifty-two week high of $282.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $260.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.25. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.43% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Gordon Haskett raised Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $279.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $284.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Burlington Stores

In other Burlington Stores news, Director Paul Sullivan sold 1,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total value of $472,370.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,230.65. This represents a 18.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

See Also

