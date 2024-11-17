Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 78.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,416 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 278.7% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 1,209.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $112.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a PE ratio of 42.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.22 and a 52 week high of $116.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $14,961,111.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,135 shares in the company, valued at $14,982,938.30. This represents a 49.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total value of $6,847,550.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,985,077.78. The trade was a 43.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HWM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.41.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

