Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 28.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 289,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,107 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Doximity were worth $12,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Doximity by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 90,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 21,787 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Doximity by 1,824.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 279,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 265,104 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its position in Doximity by 40.2% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 216,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 61,992 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Doximity by 128.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 96,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 54,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Doximity by 15,714.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Doximity alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOCS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Doximity from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Doximity from $35.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Doximity from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Baird R W raised shares of Doximity to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Doximity in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.07.

Doximity Stock Down 5.1 %

DOCS stock opened at $49.40 on Friday. Doximity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.96 and a 52 week high of $61.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.30.

Doximity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.