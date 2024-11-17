Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Purchased by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 257.4% during the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 905.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

RCL opened at $231.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $193.66 and a 200-day moving average of $167.91. The company has a market capitalization of $62.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.59. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $101.04 and a 1-year high of $238.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 52.92%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.85 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total transaction of $518,445.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,629.48. This represents a 10.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $5,250,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 204,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,953,500.42. This represents a 10.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,796 shares of company stock valued at $7,170,759. Insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $213.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $189.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

