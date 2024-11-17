Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1,848.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 97.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 198.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 345.4% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYE opened at $49.76 on Friday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.46 and a fifty-two week high of $51.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.64.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

