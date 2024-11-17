Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Stock Price Down 0.1% Following Insider Selling

Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $402.90 and last traded at $405.18. 645,641 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 3,369,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $405.72.

Specifically, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 22,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.91, for a total value of $9,030,368.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,343,399.64. This represents a 51.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Home Depot from $363.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $451.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.00.

Home Depot Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $405.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $399.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $366.34.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.14. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The business had revenue of $40.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 61.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,624 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 2,494 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.2% during the second quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

