Aigen Investment Management LP Buys New Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,871 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Insider Activity at Masco

In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 37,814 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $2,961,592.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,273.60. The trade was a 50.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Down 1.0 %

Masco stock opened at $78.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.19. The firm has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.24. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $58.89 and a twelve month high of $86.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Masco had a return on equity of 615.54% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Masco’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on MAS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $80.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Masco from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Masco from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.96.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Masco

Masco Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.