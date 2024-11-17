Aigen Investment Management LP Reduces Position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 62.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,328 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,090 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 8.1% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,256,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $530,978,000 after acquiring an additional 155,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 61,428.6% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after buying an additional 86,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Baird R W upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Guy Melamed sold 91,345 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total transaction of $4,905,226.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 504,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,096,912.60. This trade represents a 15.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman James O’boyle sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $2,988,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 444,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,540,252.64. The trade was a 10.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS opened at $51.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.11 and a beta of 0.82. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.87 and a twelve month high of $60.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $148.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.62 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 17.58% and a negative net margin of 15.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.