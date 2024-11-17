Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Stock Position Cut by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 351.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Republic Services during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Republic Services during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services in the third quarter worth about $39,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RSG. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $211.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair initiated coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Republic Services from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.71.

Republic Services Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $208.04 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.46 and a 12-month high of $216.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $203.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.97.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.20. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 37.12%.

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.