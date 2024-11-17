Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,035 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 29.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 190.2% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1,107.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

Shares of NYSE H opened at $152.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.19. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1-year low of $112.04 and a 1-year high of $162.24. The firm has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on H. Barclays reduced their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $151.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $161.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.57.

Insider Transactions at Hyatt Hotels

In other news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 44,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.14, for a total value of $6,550,602.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 623,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,373,585.84. The trade was a 6.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

