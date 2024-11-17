Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 93 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSG. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of IUSG opened at $135.31 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $99.09 and a twelve month high of $139.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.29. The company has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.2513 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

