Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Sells 72 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.8% of Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $16,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Management Co. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 4,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Crystal Rock Capital Management raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% during the third quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 28,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 99.5% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 7,017,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,479,741,000 after purchasing an additional 261,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Financial LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.4 %

JPM stock opened at $245.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $150.09 and a 52 week high of $248.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $219.50 and a 200 day moving average of $209.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.82%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

