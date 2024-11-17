Total Investment Management Inc. Has $784,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Total Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 13,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the third quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 4,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Crystal Rock Capital Management increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% in the third quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 28,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 99.5% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 7,017,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,479,741,000 after buying an additional 261,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $245.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $219.50 and a 200 day moving average of $209.92. The company has a market capitalization of $690.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $150.09 and a 12 month high of $248.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Baird R W cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

