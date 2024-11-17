Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP lowered its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 83.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 950 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,931 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NSIT. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the third quarter worth $244,000. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 10.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ NSIT opened at $151.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $201.83 and a 200-day moving average of $202.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.28 and a 12 month high of $228.07. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Vasin sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.03, for a total transaction of $152,256.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,923.80. The trade was a 11.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $233.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on Insight Enterprises from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insight Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.50.

Insight Enterprises Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

See Also

