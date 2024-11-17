Short Interest in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Grows By 28.8%

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,440,000 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the October 15th total of 5,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

BTI opened at $36.39 on Friday. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $39.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BTI shares. Morgan Stanley cut British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of British American Tobacco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On British American Tobacco

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 4,526.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 79.9% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 153.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 122.8% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. 21.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

