Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $443,000 Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth $2,043,000. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.3% during the third quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. YCG LLC lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. YCG LLC now owns 294,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,539,000 after acquiring an additional 37,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on CNI shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.48.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

NYSE:CNI opened at $108.90 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $107.54 and a 52-week high of $134.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.04 and a 200 day moving average of $117.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.89.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 31.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.26%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

