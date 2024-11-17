MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) EVP Wei-Ming Shao Sells 18,000 Shares

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2024

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTRGet Free Report) EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.01, for a total value of $6,624,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,344.60. The trade was a 73.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Wei-Ming Shao also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, August 22nd, Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total value of $423,600.00.

MicroStrategy Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $340.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.03 billion, a PE ratio of -161.67 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $43.87 and a twelve month high of $383.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.71.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTRGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.44). The company had revenue of $116.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.45 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 87.05%. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($8.98) earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 990.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $465,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512,645 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 898.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 3,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 3rd quarter worth $1,932,000. Finally, Abel Hall LLC increased its position in MicroStrategy by 537.7% during the 3rd quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $173.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on MicroStrategy from $2,890.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on MicroStrategy from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MicroStrategy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.13.

View Our Latest Report on MicroStrategy

About MicroStrategy

(Get Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.