MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) EVP Wei-Ming Shao Sells 18,000 Shares

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.01, for a total value of $6,624,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,344.60. The trade was a 73.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Wei-Ming Shao also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 22nd, Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total value of $423,600.00.

MicroStrategy Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $340.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.03 billion, a PE ratio of -161.67 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $43.87 and a twelve month high of $383.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.44). The company had revenue of $116.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.45 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 87.05%. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($8.98) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 990.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $465,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512,645 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 898.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 3,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 3rd quarter worth $1,932,000. Finally, Abel Hall LLC increased its position in MicroStrategy by 537.7% during the 3rd quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $173.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on MicroStrategy from $2,890.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on MicroStrategy from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MicroStrategy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.13.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

