Guy Melamed Sells 91,345 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Stock

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) CFO Guy Melamed sold 91,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total transaction of $4,905,226.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 504,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,096,912.60. This represents a 15.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Varonis Systems Trading Down 2.2 %

VRNS opened at $51.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of -68.11 and a beta of 0.82. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.87 and a 1-year high of $60.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.60.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $148.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.62 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 15.31% and a negative return on equity of 17.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $706,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $575,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,344,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 562.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 16,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 74,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 10,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

VRNS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

