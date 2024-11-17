First National Trust Co Sells 1,350 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

First National Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 194,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.6% of First National Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. First National Trust Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $40,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $842,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 408,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,161,000 after buying an additional 85,361 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,044,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 8,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Baird R W cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.13.

JPM opened at $245.31 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $150.09 and a one year high of $248.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.33 EPS. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

