GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 735 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,099 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 5,460.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 781.4% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 63.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in Dorman Products during the third quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Stock Performance

Shares of DORM opened at $134.73 on Friday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a one year low of $69.63 and a one year high of $146.60. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.55 and a 200-day moving average of $104.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.43. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $503.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dorman Products news, Director Steven L. Berman sold 16,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.55, for a total transaction of $1,873,075.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 888,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,572,856.80. The trade was a 1.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total value of $285,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,871 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,251.58. This represents a 10.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,833 shares of company stock worth $7,050,877. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target (up from $126.00) on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Monday, November 4th. CJS Securities began coverage on Dorman Products in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.67.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

