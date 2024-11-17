Apollon Financial LLC Buys 82 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Apollon Financial LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Apollon Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 1,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $1,185,000. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% in the first quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 22,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 435,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,222,000 after buying an additional 22,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,861,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,810,000 after acquiring an additional 84,173 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $245.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $150.09 and a 12-month high of $248.00. The company has a market capitalization of $690.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $219.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

