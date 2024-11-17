Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in AON were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 196.7% during the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,200 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $336,375,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of AON by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 3,010,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,623,000 after purchasing an additional 883,761 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the first quarter worth approximately $258,471,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of AON by 37.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,000,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,445,000 after buying an additional 548,563 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON opened at $379.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $359.12 and its 200-day moving average is $323.90. The stock has a market cap of $82.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.91. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $268.06 and a twelve month high of $389.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. AON’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of AON from $413.00 to $432.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised AON from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $377.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AON from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays began coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $394.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $338.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $359.19.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

