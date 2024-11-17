GSA Capital Partners LLP Boosts Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 80.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in Republic Services by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 112.7% during the third quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 16.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, YCG LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. YCG LLC now owns 208,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,821,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Republic Services from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $211.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.71.

Shares of RSG opened at $208.04 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.46 and a 1-year high of $216.18. The company has a market capitalization of $65.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.97.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.20. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.12%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

