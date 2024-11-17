GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 230,998 Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its position in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Free Report) by 46.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 267,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,998 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.25% of RealReal worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in RealReal during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RealReal during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in RealReal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Park Edge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RealReal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut their target price on RealReal from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Capmk raised shares of RealReal to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of RealReal from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of RealReal in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of RealReal from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RealReal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at RealReal

In other news, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 20,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total transaction of $53,792.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 508,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,327,258.08. This represents a 3.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Katz sold 33,000 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $86,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 201,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,408.62. This trade represents a 14.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,337 shares of company stock valued at $303,970. Company insiders own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

RealReal Price Performance

RealReal stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.32. The RealReal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $4.64. The company has a market capitalization of $437.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 2.79.

About RealReal

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

