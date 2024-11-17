GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $842,000 in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 408,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,161,000 after purchasing an additional 85,361 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,044,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% in the third quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 8,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JPM. Baird R W cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $245.31 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $150.09 and a one year high of $248.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $219.50 and its 200 day moving average is $209.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

