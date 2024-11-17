GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires New Stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 48,566 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth $400,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco in the third quarter worth about $271,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Invesco in the third quarter worth about $882,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 53,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on IVZ. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Invesco from $17.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Invesco from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

Invesco Stock Down 0.4 %

Invesco stock opened at $17.67 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.53 and a twelve month high of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 4.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of -19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.40.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Invesco’s payout ratio is -89.13%.

About Invesco

(Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.