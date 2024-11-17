Patron Partners LLC Acquires 87 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Patron Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $245.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $219.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $150.09 and a fifty-two week high of $248.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.33 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

