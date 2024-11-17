Versor Investments LP Decreases Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Versor Investments LP decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 68.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,561 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 195.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 977.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 65.2% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $84,899.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 143,488 shares in the company, valued at $10,438,752. This represents a 0.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total value of $8,494,125.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,507,639.29. The trade was a 8.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 226,141 shares of company stock valued at $16,904,519 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $84.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.84 and a 200 day moving average of $71.65. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $51.40 and a 12 month high of $87.16.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.27%.

About Johnson Controls International

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.